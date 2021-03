Politics is a dirty



Word

Mind frame

Existence



But remember:



If you’re not interested in politics,

Politics will be interested in you



Imprisonment in death?

Inevitable



Imprisonment in politics?

Avoidable



I will never ever

Lie



Others will never ever

Stop



Why?



Life is unfair



Hold up my sign at the parade

Careful!

The Square has a grandiose air

Don’t breathe in the corruption!



I know



Politics is a dirty game but

Freedom is no easy gain